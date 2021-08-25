Unvaccinated barred from malls and restaurants on weekends in Kazakhstan

Monitoring Desk

Kazakhstan said on Wednesday it would ban unvaccinated people from shopping malls, restaurants and cafes on weekends in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.

People wanting to shop or eat out will have to show a “green” status on a mobile app, proving that they have had a shot, or a recent negative test or have recovered from the disease within the past three months, the government said.

The order comes into effect on Saturday.

A general view of Almaty city during sunset, Kazakhstan, June 21, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev/File Photo

The former Soviet republic is planning to reopen schools next month. Most of them have been closed since March 2020.

Kazakhstan has reported 823,189 COVID-19 cases with 8,643 related deaths. It has fully vaccinated 5.1 million people, just over a quarter of its population.

Courtesy: Reuters