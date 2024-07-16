Unveiling new stories of Czechia’s ‘Golden City’ Prague

DERYA TAŞBAŞI

PRAGUE : Nestled along the picturesque banks of the Vltava River, Prague enchants visitors with its vibrant beach bars and galleries adorned with international art. Often referred to as the “Golden City,” Prague continues to unveil new stories, transitioning gracefully from its socialist past into a beacon of contemporary allure.

During my recent visit, I embraced Prague’s charm on foot, wandering through its historical marvels while relishing panoramic vistas. Beyond the iconic Charles Bridge and Prague Castle, the city offers serene escapes where one can explore without the usual tourist rush.

The Prague cityscape looking down the Vltava River at its bridges connecting the Old Town to Mala Strana, Prague Castle and Hradcany, Czechia, May 7, 2015. (Getty Images)

Dining experiences ranged from traditional Czech fare to global cuisines, ensuring a gastronomic adventure at every turn.

Culinary delights

Czech cuisine, characterized by its hearty dishes of meat, dumplings and potatoes, reflects influences from neighboring regions like Austria and Hungary.

Soups, particularly the famous goulash served in a loaf of bread, offer comforting warmth, especially in Prague’s brisk winters. Delights such as marinated ermine cheese with paprika add to the culinary tapestry that Prague offers.

Goulash is a soup or stew of meat and vegetables seasoned with paprika and other spices. (Getty Images)

Mlejnice

Just a few meters away from the hustle and bustle around the astronomical clock is the Mlejnice restaurant. Traditional Czech cuisine is on offer here: half ducks, goulash in a loaf of bread or various potato dishes.

Unfortunately, the latest reviews on Google are still good for the food but complain about the service. When I visited, everyone was always nice. I guess it’s a matter of luck.

Ferdinanda

A less crowded Czech restaurant, but still in the city center. The decor and atmosphere are very typical of Prague. The food is hearty and good.

Plzensky Restaurant Andel

This restaurant is located off the beaten track in the Andel district.

Local

In my opinion, this restaurant serves the best Czech food in Prague, and the drink selection provided at every table is exceptional. Despite being surrounded by numerous restaurants in the city, this one is the least crowded and is often visited by locals. It’s wise to make a reservation in advance!

Global gastronomic journey

Prague’s culinary scene extends beyond Czech specialties, welcoming flavors from around the world. The city’s Indian and Vietnamese communities have curated exceptional dining spots that promise a taste of Asia away from tourist hubs.

Paprika

This small bistro with Levantine cuisine is already an institution – the quality has been consistently great since I moved to Prague in 2017! Be sure to try the shakshuka.

Namasté

Such a beautifully decorated and cozy restaurant, also with absolutely outstanding service, which unfortunately you don’t get too often in Prague.

Ngo restaurant

It is a trendy Vietnamese restaurant with a small winter garden that is super cozy and comfortable. The service is great, the dishes are always fresh and seasonal, and a great option for vegetarians!

Burgers and breakfasts

For burger aficionados, Prague boasts several spots offering unique twists on the classic dish.

Peter’s Burger

Super tasty burgers in a totally relaxed atmosphere. It’s better to book, as it’s often very full and the restaurant isn’t that big.

Sad Man’s Tongue

A ’50s-style pub with live music and delicious burgers. No reservations are accepted, but there is a waiting room where we’ve had a few man-or-not-man battles over drinks while waiting for our table.

Black Dog

I’ll just say one word, actually three: Chili cheese fries. They are simply unbelievably delicious here and the burgers are also impressive.

Restaurants, cafes for breakfast

Who would have thought that you could have such an incredible breakfast in Prague? Whether it’s in a Viennese coffee house or a hipster-style cafe with avocado toast and Eggs Benedict, the choice is yours. If you think only Berlin or Cape Town have great breakfast spots, think again! Prague is just as good as the world’s greats and it’s time to discover it!

Breakfast with scrambled egg, porridge and cinnamon buns served in a cafe. (Getty Images)

Cafe Louvre

Breakfast in Vienna is a treat – at Cafe Louvre, my absolute favorite, where you can enjoy half a liter of latte for just 3 euros! It fills up quickly from 10:30 a.m. onward, and reservations aren’t accepted, so arrive early!

Muj salek kavy

Perhaps the best coffee in the city can be found here, as well as a great selection of exclusive teas and delicious homemade lemonade. An absolute hipster hangout.

Modern luxuries in historic settings

Prague seamlessly blends its rich history with modern comforts, exemplified by the transformation of the neoclassical “Sugar Palace” into the Andaz Prague Hotel.

Nestled in Senovaznw Square, the hotel captivates with its innovative design, featuring themed “living rooms” celebrating Czech glassblowing traditions.

The ZEM restaurant within Andaz Prague elevates dining with avant-garde Czech bistronomy complemented by Japanese izakaya influences amid Bohemian-inspired decor.

Prague’s Allure

As I reminisce about Prague’s myriad charms – from its architectural splendor to its culinary delights – I am captivated by the city’s ability to blend tradition with modernity. Whether exploring hidden eateries or reveling in luxury accommodations, Prague beckons with a promise of unforgettable experiences.

Each visit reveals new dimensions of this “Golden City,” leaving an indelible impression that lingers long after departure.

