‘Unwarranted’: Pakistan dismisses Iran’s remarks on Parachinar situation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has dismissed an Iranian statement regarding the situation in Parachinar as ‘unnecessary’, asserting that the comments did not reflect the full situation.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch addressed the matter during her weekly press briefing, emphasising Pakistan’s commitment to ensure the safety of its citizens and maintaining regional stability.

Mumtaz stated that any loss of life is unacceptable and assured that the Ministry of Interior is actively working to address the security concerns in Parachinar.

“Pakistan is responsible for the protection of its citizens, and the Iranian statement on Parachinar is unwarranted, lacking a comprehensive understanding of the situation,” she remarked.

strongly condemned Israel’s continuing adventurism in the region and its aggression against Lebanon with its strikes of July 30, also calling for holding to account the killers of Ismail Haniyeh, the Chief of the Political Bureau of Hamas in Tehran.

“Targeting individuals inside sovereign states is a violation of international law and global norms. Such acts carry the seeds of further escalation. It is yet another demonstration of indiscriminate and disproportionate Israeli aggression that has continued unabated to the detriment of regional and global peace and security,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said at her weekly press briefing.

Calling Israel’s military aggression in Beirut a “grievous infringement” on Lebanon’s sovereignty and the blatant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, she said that Pakistan stood in solidarity with the people of Lebanon and reaffirmed its support for their right to live in peace and security and to enjoy their sovereignty.

“Israel must be held accountable for its transgressions and actions. Israel’s extraterritorial acts have endangered regional security. The backers of Israel should prevail on Israel to end its unlawful military operations in violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries in the region,” she said.

The spokesperson said the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday was an act of dangerous escalation in an already volatile region and undermined efforts for peace.

“We express our condolences to his family and the Palestinian people. His killers must be held to account,” she added.

She said that since October 2023, Israel had unleashed a campaign of terror against the Palestinian people.

“Its war on Gaza and the inhumane siege in violation of international human rights and humanitarian law have resulted in misery, death and destruction. These acts constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity. We call upon the United Nations to uphold international law and to bring an end to the genocide of the people of Gaza,” she remarked and reiterated Pakistan’s support for the realization of the inalienable right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, their right of return to Palestine and the establishment of an independent state of Palestine with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

