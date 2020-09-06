Unwavering September spirit: 1965 through 2020

Iqbal Khan

Pakistan’s national armed forces successfully defended the country against the Indian military during the 17 days of India-Pakistan War of September 1965. It was an unprovoked surprise attack by India, which was repulsed by the Pakistan’s armed forces despite their smaller size and fewer armaments. Indian military was five time the size of Pakistani military and was equipped by state of the art weapon systems showered on India in by the US led Western nations due to the wave of a sympathy for India after its humiliating defeat by China in 1962. Having such power and state of the art weapons, India was highly hopeful of the victory. Fifty five years down the timeline, the 2020 strategic environment and calculus has a striking resemblance with those days of September 65.

Disregarding all norms, the Indian military crossed the international border without any formal declaration of war during wee hours of September 06. and attacked the cities of Lahore, Kasur, and Sialkot. Its main focus was to capture the Lahore city of Pakistan, and their army generals bragged that they would celebrate their success by holding a party late evening in Lahore’s prestigious Gymkhana Club.

This action of India, which claims to be the largest democracy in the World, was in utter violation of International law, Charter of the United Nations and norms of civilized behaviour among states. The nation and the armed forces foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy. Defence Day is celebrated as national day to flash back to the memory of Pakistan’s successful defence against India. People of Pakistan enthusiastically participate in defence day activities and show their love for Pakistan’s Armed Forces. Both countries, fought the war for the issue of Kashmir, the matter remains unsolved.

War brought up some of the proud combative moments for Pakistan’s military and the nation. To summarize some of such glorious episodes: On September 7, Squadron Leader M.M. Alam of Pakistan Air Force, while flying his F-86 Sabre shot down five Indian Air Force planes within a short span on one minute. This is an unbeaten World Record! On the same day, Pakistan Navy contingent, under the direction of Commodore S. M. Anwar, attacked the Indian naval radar station on the shoreline of Dwarka, approximately 320 kilometres south-east of Karachi Port. This Naval operation was a splendid success. On midnight 7/8 September, Pakistan Army crossed two major water obstacles and overran Khem Karn, 6 to 8 miles inside India. On September 8, India launched another series of attacks in Sialkot sector. This ensued the largest tank battle since World War II. The battle continued for several days and nights. Ultimately, Indian army was forced to withdraw.

Pakistan’s strong defence forces not only crushed the Indian military but also thumped the Indian motives and retaliated so strong that the Indian forces escaped back to their country. Empowered’ with enthusiasm and valour, Pakistan’s armed forces tackled Indian-surprise attacks effectively, making them understand that battling with Pakistan isn’t that simple!

During the operations India captured about 400 square miles of Pakistani territory but lost around 1600 square miles of its own to Pakistan. The war ended with the mediation effort of the USSR and a peace agreement was signed at Tashkent. Pakistan emerged from war as a strong and self-confident nation, proud of itself and its armed forces. It was a nation that was united in facing the danger from India. With the nation’s support the armed forces of Pakistan repulsed India’s naked aggression across the international border and made her pay a price for it by capturing four times more territory than India and forcing her to accept a ceasefire, return to the negotiating table. It is certainly nation’s finest hour of glory and a day to be remembered by future generations of soldiers and civilians.

National unity and full support for the armed forces in the field is essential for success in war. During the war every citizen of the country was solidly united behind the government. The national priorities were clear and unambiguous in those days. Danger to the country called for unity and unstinted support to the government and the armed forces. And, there was no question of any political party or leader taking advantage of the war to berate the government for political or personal gain.

Very often we take for granted our freedoms as citizens of an independent country and the peaceful surroundings of our city and other places in Pakistan. Actually, this freedom and peace is ensured by the military and security agencies that work round the clock to protect our country from foreign and other kinds of domestic threats.

For this the defence personnel make great sacrifices in the course of their duty including the supreme sacrifice of embracing martyrdom. In 1965, the people of Pakistan stood united as one solid edifice to meet the onslaught of an enemy that chose the cover of darkness to achieve its heinous ends of occupying our motherland.

Our military was successful in defending not only the areas attacked but also in protecting the lives of thousands of civilians and their homes. As such, we owe a duty to honour and respect all the military personnel of our country who gave up their lives. Our military is a symbol of national pride. It embodies the fighting spirit, bravery and tactical acumen of the great nation of Pakistan. We are proud of our strong military forces and their role in guarding the physical frontiers and security of our country. We are protected from foreign threats by what many around the world regard as one of the best military forces in Asia.

India has consistently used force as an instrument of her foreign and domestic policy against all her neighbours including China, and internally against her own small states and occupied Kashmir to the detriment of her religious and ethnic minorities. This has been reflected by all the main Human Rights organizations of the World. With regard to its covert operations Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav presents India’s face.

Our military not only engages in combat during war, but also contributes to the nation during peacetime. These forces also often perform humanitarian activities in disaster-hit areas and provide national relief services in the events such as floods, earthquakes, etc. Many of the armed forces’ institutions such as their schools, colleges, hospitals etc. provide valuable services to civilians as well.

Even after a lapse of 55 years, the memory of India’s treachery is vivid and uncompromising. Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat is as fool hardy of carrying out surgical strike and occupying Azad Jammu and Kashmir as his predecessor Army Chief, General J. N. Chaudhry of defeating the Pakistani troops guarding the area and capturing Lahore. In 2020, Pakistan’s nation and the armed forces are as ready to repulse any misadventure by Indian military as they were in 1965.