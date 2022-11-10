UOP disputed land cases: PHC dispose off petitions

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Justice Shakeel Ahmad has disposed-off two separate 22-A petitions filed regarding grabbing of University of Peshawar (UOP)’s valuable land and shops, on Thursday.

The petition was filed Vice Chancellor UOP and Malik Fareed against each other while Wasim-u-Din Khattak and Legal Officer Riaz Ali appear before court on behalf of university. The disputed land was provided by Al-Rashid Trust to financially assist poor students of UOP while the varsity didn’t obtain one penny and it is utilizing for welfare of deprive pupils.

The varsity’s representatives argued that disputed land is 23 Marla while rent from each shop as Rs500 per month established on the land which has created difference among both parties. The 22-A petitions were accepted against Director Administration’s UOP and shopkeepers respectively while both parties had settled the dispute by provision of shops on Rs80 thousand rent per month, the representative informed. The income shall be utilized on welfare of 400 students and also agreed to increase rent of shops on Rs500 per month while PHC has disposed-off writ petitions in this regard.

Related