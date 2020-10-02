Upbraiding the epical deceit

Government is facing fallout and embarrassment on account of allowing former convicted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to run away abroad on pretext of serious illness, reflected in his fake medical reports. Before taking formal decision to permit him to permit him to take treatment in London, medical reports produced by the former foxy Prime Minister should have been evaluated by a medical comprising of relevant specialist doctors from federal government hospitals to establish the authenticity of those reports instead of solely relying on the opinion of doctors working in provincial government hospitals in Lahore.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Mohsin AKhtar Kiyani, while giving remarks in former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Al-Azizia Steel Mill and Avenfield properties reference, remarked that culprit must be laughing at the government affairs and this entire country, adding that the incumbent government will satisfy the court that they worked hard to compliance of the warrant.

During the course of hearing the Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokar told the division bench, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Moshin Akhtar Kiyani that Pakistan High Commission tried to implement court notices but a person appointed on the address refused to receive it. The Additional Attorney General further appraised the court that the Commonwealth Office had told the High Commission on contact that implementation of IHCs orders did not fall in its jurisdiction.

Perhaps the PTI government did not look on the track record of Nawaz Sharif that reveals his association with international establishment. And perhaps the present government remained oblivious of Nawaz Sharif open pro-India policy during his last tenure in office, particularly his mysterious silence on the terrorism masterminding activities of arrested RAW agent Kalboshan Jadhev and filing of FIR in Gujranawal on the falseflag Pattankot Airbase attack. Nawaz Sharif is now violating his oath that he took as Prime Minister by revealing state secretes in a media talk in London. He boasted that during his second tenure of government, Pakistan used the reverse engineering method for its missile programme by using the technology of US cruise missiles, which were fired on Afghanistan. He claimed that few of US Cruise missiles landed in Baluchistan. It is pertinent to mention that US had launched a missile attack on Afghanistan in 1998.

The government has now decided to use all possible means to bring back Nawaz Sharif, which seems near to impossible as British government had not entertained the request for the extradition of money laundering ‘guru’ Ishaq Dar.