Upcoming general election will be a referendum: Nawaz Sharif

F.P. Report

BAHAWALPUR: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that the upcoming general elections would be a referendum in which the voice of the people will be heard loud and clear.

Addressing a PML-N rally at Bahawalpur, Nawaz said that he loved the city from the bottom of the heart. “For me, Bahawalpur is like a second home,” said Nawaz Sharif.

Sharif spoke about the major problems that Pakistan faced when he took the reins of the country and claimed that PML-N had ended terrorism as well as the loadshedding crisis.

Nawaz hit out at rival political parties PPP and PTI, asking participants of the rally whether either had created any motorways in the country or not. “Have either of these two parties set up power plants to end the menace of loadshedding? Or constructed motorways?” he asked.

Nawaz criticised the judiciary’s decision to disqualify him and said that in order for Pakistan to progress, it was important to change the 70-year-old history of the country. “In order to uphold the sanctity of the vote, the public must support me,” he said.

Nawaz lamented the fact that he was dismissed for not receiving a salary from his son. He asked PML-N workers whether or not such a similar incident had ever occurred anywhere in the world. “Imagine if I had received the salary, what would have happened then?” he asked.

He raised slogans of “Vote Ko Izzat Do” (Respect the vote) with party workers and told them to chant loudly so that those who disqualified him would be able to listen.

