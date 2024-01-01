Upcoming IMF program to be last one

Saqib Mushtaq

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the coalition government and the national institutions were in an unprecedented harmony and cooperation to serve the better national interests and steer the country out of prevailing challenges.

The prime minister, addressing the Ulema-Mashaikh Conference here, said that the country never needed unity and national harmony more, and he had never seen such a level of cooperation between a political government and the institutions throughout his political career.

Appreciating the support extended by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, also attending the moot, he said that such exemplary collaboration was a role model for the future.

He said that the challenges pervading the country necessitated learning lessons from past weaknesses and mistakes and making sincere efforts to develop Pakistan as a country as was dreamt by the forefathers and sacrificed hundreds of thousands of lives during the Pakistan Movement.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said the nation, which was about to celebrate its 77th Independence Day on August 14, was yet to find its destination, but the goal was achievable provided the dedicated efforts were made and the teachings of Quran and Sunnah were followed.

He called for the efforts to wipe out Fitna al Khawarij – a term referring to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan – which he said was involved in anti-Pakistan activities despite claiming to be a Pakistani. He also criticized the use of social media to spread lies and propaganda – particularly after 2018- instead of appreciating the government’s efforts for public services.

He said even the army soldiers, who sacrificed their lives to protect millions of other children from being orphaned, were being humiliated on social media. Calling the May 9 attacks “the most heart-wrenching” incident in the country’s history, the prime minister highlighted that the characters behind the tragedy of 1971 met their fate in Bangladesh amidst the recent developments in the country.

He urged the Ulema to play their role to do away with the division in the society and highlight the Islamic economic system, and said that no force could obstruct the country’s development if the nation was determined to achieve its goal.

Prime Minister Shehbaz told the gathering that the government was making all-out efforts to address the economic challenges and expected the upcoming IMF program to be the last one. At the same time, it had scraped Rs50 billion to support the power consumers of the protected category consuming up to 200 units. But the consumers using 200-500 units of electricity were still under the burden, he added.

However, he assured the gathering that the coalition government and the COAS were in consultation to work out a comprehensive plan to ease the inflation-stricken people and the provinces would soon announce their respective plans in this regard. He said the IMF Program was a compulsion to bring economic about stability, productive employment and reforms in the FBR and power sector.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tributes to Major Tufail Muhammad Nishan-e-Haider on his 66th day of martyrdom.

Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider set a great example of courage and bravery and sacrificed his life for the security of the country, the prime minister said in a statement issued by the PM Office. He said Major Tufail Shaheed accomplished his mission without caring about his wounds and destroyed the evil intentions of the enemy.

Major Tufail Shaheed’s sense of duty, courage and bravery and adherence to the pledge to protect the country is an example for the young generation, the prime minister said. He emphasized that the whole nation including himself was proud of the martyrs and their families. The nation can never forget the sacrifices of the soldiers and officers of the Pakistan Army for the security of the country, he added.