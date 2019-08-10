Upon PM’s request, 53 Pakistani prisoners released by Qatar
/ August 10, 2019
F.P. Report
ISLAMABAD: Upon a request of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Qatari government on Saturday released 53 Pakistani prisoners.
According to a press release, the prime minister had made the request in this regard during his recent stopover in Doha.
Following which, the prisoners were released in a ceremony at the Doha Central Jail.
The prime minister had also made a similar request to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, during his visit to Islamabad, for the release of Pakistanis who were jailed in Saudi Arabia for minor crimes.