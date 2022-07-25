Urban flooding and administrator’s dilemma

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that almost all the nullas in Karachi, including those constructed along the main arteries of the city, have been cleaned and his team is sure that the ongoing third spell of heavy rain would not cause any serious issue. After visiting several flood-hit areas and observation of water clearing operations in some parts of the city, Chief Minister was of the view that the people of Karachi have witnessed the performance, sincerity, and commitment to service of his government. Murad Shah said that due to the clearance of drainage systems and removal of illegal encroachments the previous spell of heavy downpour did not submerge the city, otherwise, the city used to turn into a river but now all the roads were motorable and water was draining either through its gravity or with the machines.

The monsoon season has stretched its cloud all across the country, while heavy showers and thunderstorms have become customary in all regions. The recent torrential rains badly affected Balochistan, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province while some parts of Northern Punjab and lower plains of South Punjab are in sight of nonstop rain and uncontrollable flood in mountainous nullas, rivers, and canals. The major cities including Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, and Peshawar had witnessed urban Flooding. The Sindh government had made significant efforts ahead of the recent spells of rain and cleared hundreds of sewerage nullas, removed encroachments, and mobilized manpower and machinery to tackle the impending threat of flood in the megacity. However, it was not an easy task in the poorly planned, thickly populated, and massively trespassed city of Karachi.

Interestingly, after a week of hard work Chief Minister Shah and his aides were perceiving that they have overturned the fate of the people of Karachi, hence can the decades of snags and wrongdoings be addressed in weeks and months? In fact, Murad Ali Shah must initiate a long-term plan for the removal of encroachments at the municipality level, Accountability, and restructuring of SBCA, KMC, Police as well as local administration besides indoctrination of the public to resolve such recurring ailments and restore the glories of the city of lights.