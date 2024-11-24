Urgent and transparent investigation needed into deadly crackdown on opposition protesters

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Responding to reports of multiple deaths and mass detentions of protesters from the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Islamabad on 26 and 27 November, Babu Ram Pant, Deputy Regional Director for South Asia at Amnesty International, said: “Yet again, protestors in Pakistan have faced a brutal and lethal crackdown shrouded in a callous opacity by the authorities.

The escalation of violence, shutdown of mobile internet services, mass detentions, and alarming rhetoric against PTI protesters by the authorities speaks of a pattern of intolerance for the right to freedom of peaceful assembly throughout the country. Similar clampdowns against Baloch and Pashtun protesters were witnessed earlier this year.

Amnesty International calls for a prompt, thorough, impartial, effective and transparent investigation into the deaths and injuries of protesters as well as the unlawful use of force including lethal and less-lethal weapons by security personnel.

“Disturbing reports and testimonies regarding the unlawful use of force including lethal ammunition against protesters, during a government enforced communication blackout, are emerging from yesterday. Continued restrictions on reporting by media and independent observers have made it difficult to verify the number of casualties and raise urgent questions about accountability for human rights abuses.

“Amnesty International calls for a prompt, thorough, impartial, effective and transparent investigation into the deaths and injuries of protesters as well as the unlawful use of force including lethal and less-lethal weapons by security personnel. Authorities must also immediately release all protesters detained solely for exercising their right to freedom of peaceful assembly.”

Background

The PTI announced protests in capital city Islamabad on 24 November 2024 calling for the release of former Prime Minister and party leader Imran Khan. In response, the government disrupted internet services across the country and shut down mobile internet in Islamabad for four days. All major highways and routes leading to Islamabad were barricaded to hinder the movement of protesters with reportedly four thousand PTI supporters detained prior to the protests across the country and about 610 arrested yesterday.

Between 26 and 27 November, there were multiple clashes between protesters and law enforcement agencies, after military forces were called into the capital invoking provisions relating to ‘external aggression or threat of war’ in the Pakistan Constitution. Reports suggest unlawful use of tear gas and ‘shoot at sight orders’ against the protestors. The exact figure of deaths and injuries is unknown, due to the clampdown on information, however on the morning of 27 November, the BBC reported the deaths of at least six people – including four security officers.

Courtesy: amnesty.org