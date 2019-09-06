US again express concern over grim situation in occupied Kashmir

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: The US State Department has expressed a continuing concern over the human right violation in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

While talking to media in Washington, US State Department spokesperson, Morgan Ortagus said, “We continue to be very concerned by widespread detentions, including of local political and business leaders, and the restrictions on the residents of the region.”

Ortagus said “We are also concerned about reports that internet and mobile phone access continues to be blocked in certain regions”.

She added that we urge authorities to respect human rights and restore access to services such as the internet and mobile networks.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Media Service reported that the Indian authorities have further tightened curfew and other restrictions in the occupied territory to prevent people from holding demonstrations against the repeal of the special status of the territory and taking out Muharram processions, today.

Hundreds of thousands of Indian troops deployed in every nook and corner of the territory continue to restrict millions of people to their houses since August 5, when Narendra Modi-led Indian government revoked special status of occupied Kashmir.

The humanitarian crisis in the Kashmir valley is aggravating as people are facing acute shortage of daily commodities like milk, baby food and life-saving medicines while pharmacies and medical stores have run out of stocks.

Pakistani nation has capacity to defend rights of Kashmiris: FM Qureshi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday that the Pakistani nation has the capacity to defend the rights of Kashmiri people.

In his message on Defense and Martyrs Day, he said on this day “we are also expressing solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters.”

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan and Kashmiris categorically reject the Indian illegal and unilateral actions in occupied Kashmir.

The Pakistani nation is observing Defence and Martyrs Day today to pay tributes to the martyrs and ghazis, and reaffirm commitment to defend the motherland against all threats.

It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

This Defense and Martyrs Day is also being marked as Kashmir Solidarity Day to show support of Pakistani nation to the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir who have been under lockdown for over a month now.

According to a notification issued by the interior ministry, the offices throughout the country will be closed by 3 pm to mark the day and show solidarity with the Kashmiri people.