US agrees to assist Pakistan in modernizing FIA along lines of FBI

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The United States has agreed to assist Pakistan in modernizing FIA along the lines of FBI.

This came at a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker in Islamabad.

The United States will also provide assistance in making the National Forensic Agency more effective as per the modern requirements.

In his remarks, Mohsin Naqvi underscored the importance of US collaboration in enhancing the capabilities of law enforcement agencies.

He stressed the urgent need for providing modern equipment and tools to the Civil Armed Forces to effectively deal with terrorism and emergency situations, calling it a top priority.

Mohsin Naqvi said Pakistan and the United States have excellent relations spanning several decades. He also clarified that no foreign national with legal documentation will be expelled from Islamabad.

He said illegal foreign nationals will not be allowed to stay in Islamabad under any circumstances.

Natalie Baker expressed her best wishes to Pakistan for hosting the Champions Trophy.