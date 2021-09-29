US Air Force jet conducts another reconnaissance at Russian borders

MOSCOW (Interfax): The US Air Force RC-135V strategic reconnaissance aircraft on Wednesday made another long flight near the borders of the Leningrad, Pskov and Kaliningrad regions, follows from the data of Western air resources.

According to them, the electronic reconnaissance aircraft, which took off from the Mildenhall airbase in Great Britain, initially flew along the borders of the Pskov and Leningrad regions in the airspace of Latvia and Estonia, and then headed for the Kaliningrad region.

The aircraft flew over the Kaliningrad region from Lithuania, the Baltic Sea and Poland.

In total, the RC-135V was near the Russian border for over 3.5 hours.

Before approaching the Russian borders on Wednesday, an American reconnaissance aircraft circled over northwestern Poland for a long time, and then unexpectedly landed at the German airfield Rostock-Laage. It is possible that this happened for technical reasons.

On Wednesday, two tactical electronic reconnaissance aircraft of the US Army Beechcraft RC-12X Guardrail also flew near the borders of the Kaliningrad region in Lithuanian airspace. These twin-engine turboprop aircraft are based in Siauliai (Lithuania).

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, near the borders of Belarus, the flight of the US Air Force E-8C Joint STARS reconnaissance aircraft was also recorded, which performs the tasks of collecting information on the deployment of forces and combat control of the delivery of air strikes. Standing in a circle, he patrolled the skies of Poland for several hours to the west of the border of Belarus.

Flights similar in air composition and routes were made on Monday.