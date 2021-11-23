US Air Force planes practice use of nuclear weapons against Russia

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): The Russian military is recording a significant increase in the activity of the strategic bomber aviation of the US Air Force in the immediate vicinity of the state border of the Russian Federation, said Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

“We note a significant intensification of the actions of American strategic bomber aviation near the borders of Russia. Over the past month, about 30 sorties were made to the borders of the Russian Federation, which is 2.5 times more than in the corresponding period last year,” Shoigu said at the talks with the Minister of Defense of China Wei Fenghe on Tuesday.

Shoigu stressed that “this month, during the exercise of the US strategic forces Global Thunder, 10 strategic bombers practiced the option of using nuclear weapons against Russia practically simultaneously from the Western and Eastern directions.”

“The minimum distance from our state border was 20 kilometers,” Shoigu said.

According to him, the development of interaction between Russia and China is especially important in the context of “increasing geopolitical turbulence and increasing conflict potential in different parts of the world.”

China and Russia have been strategic partners for many years, the minister recalled, noting that now, in conditions of increasing geopolitical turbulence and an increase in conflict potential in different parts of the world, the development of interaction between the two countries is especially important.

Russia and China are increasing the intensity of joint combat training, the military of the two countries interact on the ground, in the sea and in the air, said Russian Defense Minister.

“Important events were naval patrols in the northwestern part of the Pacific Ocean and regular air patrols of strategic missile carriers of the Russian Aerospace Forces ( VKS ) and bombers of the Air Force (Air Force) of the People’s Liberation Army of China in the airspace over the waters of the Japanese and Eastern Today we will sum up the results of these events and discuss plans for the coming year,” Shoigu said.

Shoigu proposed to hear the commanders-in-chief of the Russian Navy and Aerospace Forces, the commanders of the Chinese Navy and Air Force on the results of joint actions, as well as their proposals for further cooperation. At the same time, he noted that Russia and China are increasing the intensity of joint combat training, the military of the two countries “interact on the ground, in the sea and in the air.”

“Our armed forces interact on the ground, in the sea and in the air. The number of operational and combat training activities is growing,” Shoigu said, noting that this year the first joint operational-strategic exercise was held on the territory of China “Sibu / Interaction-2021”.

He stressed that “the trusting and friendly relations of the ‘heads of the two states’ guarantee the stability of the Russian-Chinese tandem even during a pandemic.”

“I am grateful for the attention you are paying to the development of military cooperation between our countries. In the difficult epidemiological situation caused by the spread of coronavirus infection, we continue to fruitfully cooperate, trying to give joint events a greater practical focus,” Shoigu said addressing Wei Fenghe. He invited his colleague to exchange views on the prospects for cooperation in 2022.

“I am convinced that today’s meeting will serve the development of relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between Russia and China,” the Russian Defense Minister said.

The intergovernmental agreement between Russia and China on notifications of launches of ballistic missiles and space carrier rockets is being extended, said Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

“Taking this opportunity, I want to inform you that we have completed the domestic procedures necessary for the entry into force of the protocol on the extension of the term of the Russian-Chinese intergovernmental agreement on notifications of launches of ballistic missiles and space carrier rockets of October 13, 2009,” Shoigu said.

According to Shoigu, “further exchange of information will contribute to the continuation of bilateral cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as the strengthening of mutual trust in the military field.” He also noted that the fact of the extension of this agreement testifies to the high level of trust between the Russian Federation and the PRC. The protocol was signed on December 15, 2020 in Moscow and Beijing during a videoconference between Shoigu and Wei Fenghe.

In his address, Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said the United States is taking the same aggressive actions against China in the military sphere and tactics of deterrence as against Russia, both countries are jointly opposing Washington.

“The comrade minister just said about military threats, pressure and deterrence from the United States against the Russian Federation. The United States is also taking such actions against China. I completely agree with your assessments,” Wei Fenghe said.

He noted that this year the PRC and the Russian Federation celebrated the 20th anniversary of the signing of an agreement on good-neighborliness, friendship and cooperation between China and Russia. “And we celebrate tremendous fruitful cooperation in all areas. Especially – in the face of insane US containment and pressure, China and Russia are pulled together like a great mountain. Our friendship is unbreakable. Together we opposed US hegemony and oppose fake democratic the US regime and false multiculturalism, as well as new manifestations of the Cold War in a new form. And in this way we showed our relationship better than allied ones, “- stated the Minister of Defense of the PRC.

He stressed that “I fully agree with the high assessment of the level of Russian-Chinese cooperation in the military sphere.”

“I also support your vision of the military threat to our countries from the United States of America,” Wei Fenghe said during a video conference call.

On the Russian side, the meeting was also attended by the commanders-in-chief of the Navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov and the Aerospace Forces Sergei Surovikin, and on the Chinese side, by the commanders of the Navy, Admiral Dong Jun and the Air Force, Colonel-General Chang Dingqiu.