US Aircraft in Uzbekistan & Tajikistan Still Remains There: US

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: Regarding the U.S. aircraft flown to Uzbekistan and Tajikistan in August 2021, the U.S. State Department has provided clarity on their status amidst ongoing diplomatic discussions.

During a recent press briefing, this correspondent from The Frontier Post questioned U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller about the current situation of these aircraft. Miller admitted that he was not aware of the answer at that moment and promised to follow up later.

Subsequently, his office issued a detailed response. According to the statement from the U.S. State Department, all the aircraft that were relocated to Uzbekistan and Tajikistan during the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021 remain in those countries.

The statement confirmed, “All the aircraft that were flown to Uzbekistan and Tajikistan in August 2021 remain in those countries and continue to be secured by our partners.”

The assurance of the aircraft being secured by Uzbekistan and Tajikistan comes amid concerns over potential claims by the Taliban.

However, the State Department made it clear that the governments of both Uzbekistan and Tajikistan have rejected any claims to these aircraft by the Taliban. This rejection underscores the commitment of these Central Asian nations to not allow the aircraft to fall into the hands of the Taliban regime.

The U.S. State Department and the Department of Defense are actively engaging in discussions with the governments of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan regarding the future disposition of these aircraft. The statement emphasized, “The Defense Department and the State Department continue to engage in discussions with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan regarding the disposition of these aircraft.”

While these discussions are ongoing, the State Department has refrained from providing specific details about the diplomatic negotiations. “We are not able to provide details of those ongoing diplomatic discussions,” the statement noted, highlighting the sensitive nature of these high-level talks.

This update comes as part of the broader efforts by the United States to manage the complex aftermath of its withdrawal from Afghanistan. The fate of the military equipment left behind has been a topic of significant concern, both in terms of regional security and international diplomatic relations.

The continued presence and security of these aircraft in Uzbekistan and Tajikistan reflect the ongoing cooperation between the U.S. and its Central Asian partners. As discussions progress, the U.S. remains committed to ensuring that these assets are handled in a manner that aligns with both security interests and diplomatic agreements.