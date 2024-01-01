US airlines cancel over 1,300 flights due to Hurricane Beryl

TEXAS (Reuters): Airlines in the United States canceled more than 1,300 flights and delayed over 1,000 flights on Monday as Hurricane Beryl intensified and made landfall in Texas.

A total of 1,361 flights were canceled and 1,014 flights were delayed as of 9.06 a.m. ET, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

United Airlines led the list with 405 flights canceled, followed by Southwest Airlines at 268.

“We are continuing to monitor Beryl and have reduced flying at Intercontinental Airport of Houston (IAH) Sunday night and Monday.” United Airlines said in a statement.

Southwest said it was monitoring the situation and has proactively adjusted its flight schedule on Monday in Houston and south Texas due to the hurricane.

Both United and Southwest also issued travel advisories citing Hurricane Beryl impacting flights in airports including Austin, Corpus Christi, Harlingen and Houston among others in the region.

Beryl, the season’s earliest Category 5 hurricane on record, made landfall near the coastal town of Matagorda in Texas early in the day, pounding the coast with dangerous storm surges, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The largest ports in Texas also closed operations and vessel traffic on Sunday after Beryl intensified.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday warned of thunderstorms impacting travel across the country.