US allocates $ 20m to strengthen Ukraine’s border with Russia

KIEV (RIA Novosti): The United States has allocated $ 20 million to strengthen the Ukrainian border with Russia and Belarus, the project is being implemented throughout the year, the press service of the state border service of Ukraine said on Tuesday.

Earlier, American experts visited the Russian-Ukrainian section of the border in the Sumy region of Ukraine to advise on how to improve its security.

“The State Border Ser-vice of Ukraine, together with the law enforcement department of the US Em-bassy in Ukraine, carried out a very important work to strengthen the capabilities of the border departm-ent… The result of our co-operation was a new project of international technical assistance. In view of old and new challenges, it is aimed at the security of the northern and eastern borders of Ukraine.”, – said the head of the state border service Sergei Deineko.

The project will start in January and will be implemented within a year, the amount of funding is $ 20 million, which will be directed to meet the priority needs of the Ukrainian border units. “Modern means of video fixation and unmanned systems, individual protection of border guards, as well as ensuring their location in the field, reinforcement with transport and communications are the needs that we have agreed with our strategic partners,” Deineko stressed.

It is noted that funds will be allocated to equip all border detachments performing tasks on the border with Russia and Belarus.

“This is not the only new example of support for the state border service by the United States of America. Within the framework of cooperation with the US Department of State on the Export Control and Border Security Program (EXBS), another project has also been registered recently. Partners will help us in the development of border infr-astructure, it will help to build up the agency’s capabilities with elements that are used in the arrangement of the border and the development of remote monitoring systems. The amount of funding has been agreed in the amount of US $ 4.5 million,” Deineko said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky said that in 2022 Ukraine will intensify the development of sections of the state border with Russia and Belarus, this requires $ 640 million.

Arseniy Yatsenyuk, who at that time held the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine, announced the start of construction of a “real state border” with Russia in May 2015. The project was named “The Wall”, and later, on the initiative of the prime minister himself, it was renamed “European Wall”. Despite the loud name, the fortification was a mesh fence, barbed wire and ditches. In the Rada, Yatsenyuk’s “Wall” was dubbed by some deputies as “a garden fence” and “a pit worth 4 billion hryvnias.” Subsequently, the budget was cut in half, and in 2016 the National Anti-Corruption Bureau opened a criminal case on the embezzlement of public funds allocated to the Wall. Then seven people were detained, including border service workers and representatives of contractor enterprises.