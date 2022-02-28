US allows energy deals with Russian’s banks until June 24

WASHINGTON DC (RIA Novosti): The United States allowed energy-related financial transactions with Russian banks subject to new US sanctions to continue until June 24, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

As follows from the general license of the American department, energy-related transactions are allowed with Russian banks Vnes-heconombank, Otkritie, So-vcombank, Sberbank, VT-B. This list also included the Russian Central Bank.

It is clarified that by “energy-related” transactions are meant those relating to the extraction, processing, enrichment, transportation of various types of fuel, including crude oil, gas, coal, timber, agricultural products and uranium.

Over the weekend, Western countries initiated new sanctions against Russia. Thus, the EU banned operations related to the management of reserves and assets of the Central Bank of Russia. EU states will be able to conduct transactions with the Bank of Russia if it is “strictly necessary” to ensure financial stability.

The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that about half of the financial reserves of the Central Bank of the Russian Feder-ation will be frozen thanks to new EU sanctions.

Also, as they said in the German Cabinet, all Russ-ian banks that have already fallen under the sanctions of the international community, and, if necessary, other Russian banks, will be excluded from the SWIFT payment order system.

The authorities of the Russian Federation took re-taliatory steps to these rest-rictions – in a mirror res-ponse to the ban on flights of European carriers throu-gh the territory of the country. The Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank also stated that they are monitoring the situation on the financial market. To ensure stability, the Central Bank urgently raised the key rate on Monday to a record 20% and suspended trading in shares, while the Ministry of Finance obliged exporters to sell 80% of foreign exchange earnings.

At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Finance, Anton Siluanov, said that all social spending of the budget would be met, and banks would additionally capitalize if necessary.

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian Federation had been systematically preparing for quite a long time for possible sanctions, including the most severe ones that Russia is now facing.

And answering the question whether Russia would have a mirror response to the sanctions that were imposed against it, he said that Russia’s responses would be built mainly from the point of view of expediency and Russia’s interests.