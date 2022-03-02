US allows interception of Russian aircraft

WASHINGTON DC (TASS): The US authorities allow the interception of Russian aircraft if they enter US airspace contrary to the ban. This is stated in a notice distributed by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Earlier, the US administration imposed a ban on flights of Russian aircraft in US airspace. As the FAA notice clarifies, aircraft that do not comply with these restrictions “may be intercepted, their pilots and other crew members may be detained and questioned by law enforcement or security officials.”