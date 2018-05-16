US ambassador backs IEC stance on poll disputes

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The US ambassador to Afghanistan has supported the stance of the election commission on the dispute over stickered identity cards.

The commission had the right to determine and publicise the rules for registration, candidate nomination and other aspects of the voting system, the ambassador said.

John R. Bass tweeted: “We all look forward to hearing from the commission.” He also commended the brave citizens who had registered to vote so far. Bass Strongly supported the independence of poll panel in organising transparent elections.

CEO Abdullah Abdullah and some others government officials recently accused certain officials of meddling in IEC affairs. On Monday, Abdullah said there was no legal or technical justification for attaching special stickers to identity cards.

The voter registration process was marred by technical and legal flaws and no one had the right to impose their decision on the people, he added. However, Haroon Chakhansori, spokesman for the president, claimed Abdullah himself had suggested the attachment of stickers to ID cards.

A number of lawmakers have also expressed concern over the attachment of stickers to tazkiras, saying the president — who was expected to prevent fraud — was interfering in the poll process.

