US ambassador meets CM Buzdar, discusses bilateral cooperation

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The United States ambassador to Pakistan Paul Jones called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office in Lahore on Tuesday.

Sources said that matters of mutual interest, ways to enhance bilateral ties, cooperation in various fields and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

Talking to the US ambassador, CM Buzdar said, “we are committed to make Pakistan a welfare state according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.”

He maintained that minorities were enjoying complete religious freedom and rights in Pakistan.

On the occasion, the US ambassador lauded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government for opening of Kartarpur Corridor.

Earlier on November 25, the United States Ambassador to Pakistan Paul W. Jones had called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar in Lahore.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations, Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting, said sources.

Chaudhry Sarwar had apprised the US envoy about the current situation in occupied Kashmir and had said that the humanitarian crisis was deepening owing to inhuman curfew in the held valley.