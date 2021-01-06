US ambassador to UN Kelly’s Christmas in Bethlehem

TEL AVIV (Axios): U.S. ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft became the first senior U.S. official to openly visit the Palestinian Authority in three years when she attended a Christmas mass in Bethlehem last month.

Why it matters: The fact the Palestinian leadership allowed the visit to go ahead could be another sign of their “charm offensive” ahead of Biden’s inauguration.

Craft’s visit to Bethlehem was designated as “private,” sources at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem tell me, but it was approved by the Palestinian government and coordinated with the Palestinian security services. It didn’t include meetings with any senior Palestinian officials.

Craft has a very good relationship with the Palestinian ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, who helped organize the visit.

Behind the scenes: U.S. Embassy sources tell me Ambassador David Friedman wanted to join Craft on her visit, but he scrapped the plan over concerns the Palestinians would object to his presence. He’d hoped to tape a Christmas greeting at the Church of the Nativity.

A U.S. Embassy spokesperson denied that account but said the embassy would not comment on “internal deliberations regarding scheduling for mission staff or VIP visitors.”

Flashback: After Presi-dent Trump’s announcement in December 2017 that he’d be moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, the Palestinian Authority severed almost all ties with the U.S. government.

Intelligence channels continued to function, though, and CIA director Gina Haspel made a secret visit to Ramallah in late January 2020 after Trump rolled out his Israel-Palestine plan.