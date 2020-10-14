US and its European allies need to unify against China, says Pompeo

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State, attended the IRI Dinner and John S. McCain Freedom Award Ceremony. He gave his remarks virtually.

In his remarks the Secretary of State acknowledge Roberta McCain, the mother of the man for whom this award is named. Pompeo sent his condolences to John’s family, including his beloved wife, Cindy, for her passing yesterday.

In his statement, Pompeo praised “Roberta McCain left a remarkable, 108-year legacy to this country, a true American patriot”. Before moving any further, Pompeo also admired Senator McCain work at the Congress. He added that Senator John McCain made great efforts for United States at home and aboard. Pompeo said, “That work continues through his family, in the institute that bears his name, and in countless places around the world made freer by his work and by IRI”.

Secretary of State, said that “Organizations like IRI were a dream” when in 1982 President Reagan declared his objective at Westminster to “foster the infrastructure of democracy.”

Pompeo acknowledged the efforts of IRI for advancing the cause of democracy on the globe.

You’ve been the home of men and women who’ve upheld America’s highest ideals of public service, like the late, great Lorne Craner, whose leadership helped build this Institute, and whose passing we also mourned earlier this year.

Secretary of State, Pompeo recognized IRI efforts for the Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Movement and the Belarus Pro-Democracy Movement, he said that IRI support for the freedom struggle is an example of its lodester principle and that is “no human being wishes to live their life with the jackboot of authoritarianism on their neck”.

He went on and said that, such efforts second Ronald Reagan’s thinking that “man’s instinctive desire for freedom and self-determination surfaces again and again.”

Pompeo highlighted the chaos and human rights conditions Belarus, Venezuela, Lebanon, Iran.

While talking about Hong Kong, Pompeo the people of Hong Kong desire freedom and for that 12 courageous Hong Kongers who, on August 23rd, climbed into a speedboat and attempted their escape to freedom.

He added that, these 20 people aimed to reach democratic Taiwan, 400 miles away but they were only 26 miles away from Hong Kong’s territorial waters, before security services from Communist China caught them. These individuals are not being held incommunicado by CCP authorities and have been denied counsel, said the Secretary of State. He highlighted that citizens of Hong Kong desire for freedom in their life but Chinese authoritarian system of China has curbed their freedom and basic rights.

He reassured the citizens of Hong Kong that U.S stands with them and the International Republican Institute stands with them. That’s why the CCP sanctioned IRI last December and Dan Twining just two months ago. Those sanctions are a badge of honor, he divulged.

Secretary of State reaffirmed that US had the realization of standing for freedom rights of people as it has special role and responsibility in the international community. Pompeo further said that, America is “exceptional because of the wisdom of our founders”, “who made it possible in the New World for mankind to move beyond the tyranny of the Old”.

He stressed that US and its people believe “That all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” He added that the inalienable rights of people cannot be taken away from them.

Our purpose is built on the idea that every human being is made in the image of God – even those who do not carry His grace in their heart. Here, the people are sovereign, and their rights come before the state, the statement runs.

A little over a year ago, I formed the State Department’s Commission on Unalienable Rights. The Commission sparked controversy – that’s a vigorous democracy at work. But its goal was simple: to help reground America’s foreign policy in our nation’s first principles.

While talking about his past when Pompeo was a tank officier in West Germany, he said that, “most people associate the Wall with Berlin, but I served in a little town called Mödlareuth that had a wall too”. Later he was posted to a new location but asked his friends about the fall of berlin wall. They said, “People are leaving most of their belongings behind and taking only what they can carry. Foot traffic is high volume and fast and moving only in one direction, toward freedom.”

He said that in contemporary world the evil is now keeping people down in “Xinjiang” and “Tibet” and in Hong Kong. He lambeasted the China’s system and its policies towards its citizens, neighbours and the world on the whole.

Pompeo highlighted the human rights abuse in China in the internment camps where people are being abused as slave labor, threats to their religious freedom, forced abortions and sterilizations are the grave concerns of these camps. He termed China’s policies as a “stain” of the century.

He further stressed on the facts, “And let’s not forgets that in every place between Hong Kong on the coast and far flung Xinjiang, some 1.4 billion people are denied freedom of speech, assembly, association, the press and every other way that human beings choose their own future”.

While mentioning the challenged posed by China to US, he said that US is handling these challenges by sanctioning CCP officials perpetrating these abuses, US government has issued advisories to American businesses so that they know the risks of working with Chinese state-owned enterprises and opaque supply chains, strengthening U.S military primacy and fortifying a free and open Indo-Pacific alongside our friends and allies.

He further added that U.S is highlighting China’s inhuman policies in Japan and Vatican, recently. He went on to criticize China’s polices by saying that under Mao’s reign their polices were influenced by Stalin, who once dismissed the power of faith, asking, “How many divisions does the Pope have?” Pope John Paul the Second answered when he went to Warsaw, drawing hundreds of thousands of Poles to the streets for mass. No divisions could stop them, Pompeo said.

Pompeo empathized that Communism is not the answer, the spirit of free people, not the vulgar materialism and repression of Communism, is eternal and universal.While looking into the Cold War days, Pompeo mentioned that Western moral clarity and leadership, courage, defeated Soviet Union resulting in its collapse. There are now perhaps 100 million or more Christians in China seeking religious freedom, as well as millions Falun Gong devotees, Muslims, Buddhists, and other people of faith, he added.

They’re looking to sources far higher than the volumes of Xi Jinping Thought or Mao’s Little Red Book to guide their lives, he slammed China. Pompeo further commented that, these people the same moral witness today from religious leaders, governments, and civil society groups that made freedom prevails in the past.

While giving his concluding remarks, Pompeo said that, institutions like IRI to stand up for the not-yet free and foster the institutions and infrastructure of democracy wherever they can, to counter China there is a need to unify US with its European allies for free and fair elections as per Belarusian people consent.

He also talked about Iran and said that there is also need to support Iranian people by putting maximum pressure campaign to deny the number-one state sponsor of terrorism resources of repression, helping the Venezuelan people with humanitarian aid and recognizing that Juan Guaido is the legitimate president – not Maduro and his cronies.

He added that U.S and its European allies will make Middle East more peaceful through Abraham accord and working efficiently with other democratic allies. Pompeo further said, strengthening NATO by telling hard truths to our allies that security requires them to shoulder the responsibilities of freedom around the world.

He labeled CCP as the gravest threat to the democratic system and urged all nations to unify against the threat.