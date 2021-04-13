‘US and Japan must coordinate closely to check China’

WASHINGTON DC (Axios): The U.S. and Japan should coordinate even more closely to check China’s military rise, Gen Nakatani, a prominent member of Japan’s House of Representatives and a former defense minister, told Axios in an interview.

Why it matters: Later this week, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will become the first foreign leader to visit President Biden at the White House, demonstrating the importance that the Biden administration is placing on the U.S.-Japan relationship.

Details: Nakatani is a co-chair of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, an international group of legislators from democratic countries focused on the challenge of China’s rise. He is also the co-founder of the Japan Parliamentary Alliance on China.

What he’s saying: “Japan’s greatest concern about China is its growing military power,” Nakatani told Axios.

“The Japan-U.S. alliance should strengthen the maintenance of vigilant surveillance and deterrence through joint Japan-U.S. actions.”

To address this challen-ge, Nakatani emphasized the importance of working together with regional partners who share common values, including the Quad, an informal grouping of four Indo-Pacific democracies — Australia, Japan, India and the U.S.

Nakatani said that with the new challenges facing the region, Japan should amend its pacifist constitution so that the country can shift from a focus on pure defense to “active Asian security.”

On what to expect from the upcoming summit between Biden and Suga:

“The two sides will likely declare that they share common strategic goals and values, confirm specific policies and issues, and make a clear statement that they will maintain deterrence through the Quad with India and Australia.”

Also likely up for discussion: cooperation on climate change; human rights diplomacy toward China; naval cooperation and freedom of navigation operations; missile defense; and economic and security topics such as space, cyberspace and 5G.

Driving the news: Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi recently criticized China’s human rights violations in Xinjiang, its Hong Kong crackdown, and its actions in the contested East China Sea.

But while Tokyo has been unusually outspoken on Xinjiang, it has not taken action.