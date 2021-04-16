US and Norway sign defence pact

F.P. Report

OSLO: Secretary of Defe-nse Lloyd J. Austin III signed the bilateral Suppl-ementary Defense Coope-ration Agreement (SDCA) with his Norwegian counterpart, Minister of Def-ence Frank Bakke-Jensen. The SDCA will help the United States and Norway continue to work together to strengthen our bilateral cooperation, enhance NATO operations, and advance transatlantic security for decades to come.

The signing of the SDCA represents an important natural progression in the decades of defense cooperation with Norway, a co-founder of NATO and steadfast Ally.

The agreement supplements the provisions of the 1951 Agreement between the Parties to the North Atlantic Treaty Regarding the Status of their Forces, and standardizes a robust legal framework to enhance and modernize our already deep bilateral security cooperation.

America’s alliances are a tremendous source of strength. The United States and Norway work closely together on a wide range of issues important to both nations and to the rest of the world. The SDCA reflects our commitment to reaffirming and reinvigorating America’s alliances to meet common security challenges and protect shared interests and values.