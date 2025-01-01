US and Philippine fighter aircraft jointly patrol disputed shoal region guarded by China

MANILA (AP): US and Philippine fighter aircraft staged a joint patrol and training Tuesday over Scarborough Shoal, where Chinese fighter jets fired flares last year to drive away a Philippine aircraft, Philippine officials said. The joint patrol and air-intercept drills over the hotly disputed shoal off the northwestern Philippines were the first by the longtime treaty allies since US President Donald Trump left office.

Trump’s “America First” foreign policy thrust had sparked concerns among Washington’s allies in Asia about the scale and depth of US commitment to the region. His successor, Joe Biden, has moved to strengthen security alliances in the region to counter China’s increasingly assertive actions.

Two US Air Force B-1 bomber aircraft and three Philippine Air Force FA-50 fighter jets joined the brief patrol and training, which involved practicing how to intercept a hostile aircraft, Philippine air force spokesperson Maria Consuelo Castillo said in a news briefing. It was not immediately known if the joint patrol encountered any challenge from Chinese forces guarding Scarborough Shoal.

The exercises focused on enhancing operational coordination, improving air domain awareness, and reinforcing agile combat employment capabilities between the two air forces, the Philippine Air Force said. In August of last year, two Chinese air force aircraft flew close, then fired flares in the path of a Philippine air force plane on routine patrol over Scarborough Shoal–actions that were strongly condemned and protested by the Philippine government, military officials said.

All those aboard the Philippine air force NC-212i turbo-prop transport plane were unharmed, the Philippine military said. The Southern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army said then that a Philippine air force aircraft illegally entered the airspace above the shoal and disrupted training activities by Chinese forces. It warned the Philippines to stop its “infringement, provocation, distortion and hyping-up.”

The Philippine military chief, Gen. Romeo Brawner, said at the time that the incident posed a threat to the Philippine air force aircraft and its crew, interfered with lawful flight operations in airspace within Philippine sovereignty and jurisdiction, and contravened international law and regulations governing safety of aviation.

China and the Philippines have had increasingly alarming faceoffs in the shoal, which is called Bajo de Masinloc by the Philippines and Huangyan Island by China. “We are always prepared for any contingency; it’s part of the training,” Castillo said when asked if the allied forces had prepared to address any challenge by Chinese aircraft. “It already happened before, and as I have said, whatever the coercive, aggressive actions of any foreign party, the Philippine air force will not be deterred to perform its mandate,” Castillo said.

The US military has reported encountering such dangerous maneuvers by Chinese air force planes in the past over the disputed waters, where it has deployed fighter jets and navy ships to promote freedom of navigation and overflight. China has bristled at US military deployments in the disputed region, saying these have endangered regional security.

Aside from China and the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Taiwan have overlapping territorial claims in the busy sea passage–a key global trade and security route–but hostilities have particularly flared in the past two years between Chinese and Philippine coast guard and navy forces in Scarborough Shoal and another fiercely contested atoll, the Second Thomas Shoal. Washington has repeatedly warned that it’s obligated to defend the Philippines, its oldest treaty ally in Asia, if Philippine forces, ships, and aircraft come under an armed attack, including in the South China Sea.