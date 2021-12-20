US and Russia discuss security proposals

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): Aide to the President of the Russian Federation Yuri Ushakov held a telephone conversation with the Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Jake Sullivan, said the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

“Ushakov and Sullivan continued their discussion in the context of the well-known Russian proposals set forth in two draft documents and previously transferred to the American side,” he said.

“The discussion was of a businesslike and pragmatic nature,” said Peskov. According to him, the presidential aides agreed to continue contacts.

Russia previously published draft agreements with the United States and NATO agreements, which include, inter alia, provisions on mutual guarantees of security in Europe, on the non-deployment of intermediate and shorter-range missiles in each other’s reach and on refusal from further NATO expansion to the east, including at the expense of the former republics of the USSR.

The documents have already been transferred to Washington and its allies. One of the points of the project is proposed that NATO provide guarantees that the alliance will not expand into the territory of Ukraine. As Russian Dep-uty Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told RIA Novosti earlier, if NATO and the United States do not respond to Russia’s demand for security guarantees, this could lead to a new round of confrontation.