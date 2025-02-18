US and Russia meet for talks in Riyadh on Ukraine war

RIYADH (Reuters): US and Russian officials met on Tuesday in Riyadh for the most significant talks to date between the two former Cold War foes on ending Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

The two sides were expected to discuss ways to end the conflict in Ukraine and restore American-Russian relations. The conversation could pave the way for a summit between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine, which is not attending the talks, says no peace deal can be made on its behalf in Riyadh.

Russia said Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would meet top US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in talks that would focus on ending the Ukraine war and restoring “the whole complex” of Russia-US ties.

The head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund on Tuesday described Trump as a problem solver ahead of the discussions in Saudi Arabia.

“We really see that President Trump and his team is a team of problem solvers, people who have already addressed a number of big challenges very swiftly, very efficiently and very successfully,” Kirill Dmitriev told reporters in Riyadh.

Dmitriev, a US-educated former Goldman Sachs banker, played a role in early contacts between Moscow and Washington during Trump’s first term as president from 2016-2020.

Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s foreign policy adviser, said on Monday that Dmitriev might join the delegation to discuss any economic questions that might arise.

“It’s very important to understand that US businesses lost around $300 billion from leaving Russia. So there is huge economic toll on many countries from you know what’s happening right now, and we believe as a way forward is through solutions,” Dmitriev said.

The talks come after European leaders gathered in Paris on Monday for an emergency summit to agree on a unified strategy. They were blindsided by Trump’s push for immediate talks on Ukraine after a phone call with Putin last week.

The European leaders said they would invest more in defense and take the lead in providing security guarantees for Ukraine.

“Everyone feels the great sense of urgency,” Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said on X. “At this crucial time for the security of Europe we must continue to stand behind Ukraine.”

“Europe will have to make a contribution toward safeguarding any agreement, and cooperation with the Americans is essential,” he said.

Initial contact

In Riyadh, Rubio, White House national security adviser Mike Waltz and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff were due to meet Lavrov and Yuri Ushakov, a foreign policy adviser to Putin, officials from both sides said.

The meeting comes barely a month after Trump took office and reflects a significant departure from Washington’s position under the administration of US President Joe Biden, who eschewed public contacts, concluding that Russia was not serious about ending the Ukraine war.

Russia, which has occupied parts of Ukraine since 2014, launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022.

US officials sought to cast Tuesday’s talks as an initial contact to determine whether Moscow is serious about ending the war in Ukraine.

“This is a follow-up on that initial conversation between Putin and President Trump about perhaps if that first step is even possible, what the interests are, if this can be managed,” State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters in Riyadh.

The Kremlin, however, suggested the discussions would cover “the entire complex of Russian-American relations,” as well as preparing for talks on a possible settlement regarding Ukraine and a meeting between the two presidents.

Russia said Lavrov and Rubio in a call on Saturday discussed removing barriers to trade and investment between the two countries.

Then-President Biden and Kyiv’s allies around the world imposed waves of sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine three years ago, aimed at weakening the Russian economy and limiting the Kremlin’s war efforts.

Riyadh, which is also involved in talks with Washington over the future of the Gaza Strip, has played a role in early contacts between the Trump administration and Moscow, helping to secure a prisoner swap last week.

How to engage Washington

It remains unclear how Europe will engage Washington after Trump stunned Ukraine and European allies by calling Putin, long ostracized by the West.

“We agree with President Trump on a ‘peace through strength’ approach,” a European official said after the Paris meeting, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The US decision has sparked a realization among European nations that they will have to do more to ensure Ukraine’s security.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who before the meeting said he was willing to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, said on Monday there must be a US security commitment for European countries to put boots on the ground.

Keith Kellogg, Trump’s Ukraine envoy, said he would visit Ukraine from Wednesday and was asked if the US would provide a security guarantee for any European peacekeepers.

“I’ve been with President Trump, and the policy has always been: You take no options off the table,” he said.