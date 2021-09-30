US and terror financiers

The United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), in coordination with the Government of Qatar designated several foreign nationals and entities involved in financing Hezbollah, a Lebanon based militant group. According to US authorities, Hezbollah has developed a global network of financiers to fill its reserves and support terrorist activities in the region. The United States Department of Treasury designated several Qatari nationals including Ali Reda Hassan al-Banai and Abd al-Mu’ayyid al-Banai, both real brothers as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs) in pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13224. US Treasury also designated Abd al-Rahman Abd al-Nabi Shams, Yahya Muhammad al-Abd-al-Muhsin, Majdi Faiz al-Ustadz, and Sulaiman al-Banai for supporting the terror financing activities of Al-Banai in their countries of stay including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and UAE. According to reports, the US government also designated a Qatar-based Al-Dar Properties, an entity owned by Al-Banai and has been used by his team for controlling, directing, or channeling money during the process of funds transfer to Hezbollah. The United States government has been targeting Hezbollah through designation and sanctioning of its leadership and elite commanders over the years in a bid to restrict its operational capabilities and influence in the region.

Hezbollah is an Iran backed militant group based in Beqaa valley of Lebanon. Presently, Hezbollah has turned into a strong political party in Lebanon having a furious militant wing namely Jihad Council. Hezbollah has been supported by Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and Bashir-al-Asad regime in Syria during the past decades. The United States perceives Hezbollah as a great threat to its interests in the region due to its linkages with the anti-America government in Iran. The United States designated Hezbollah as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) on October 8, 1997 and as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGTs) on October 31, 2001. Similarly, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) , an organization of six Arab states, also designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization on March 2, 2016. Presently, Hezbollah is a common foe for the United States and GCC member countries, due to this cooperation US Treasury successfully busted Hezbollah’s financial network in the Middle East region during recent months.