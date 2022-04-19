US and TI announce 20th Edition of the International anti-corruption conference

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: The U.S. Government, coordinated by the Department of State’s Bureau of Interna-tional Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), is partnering with Transp-arency International (TI) to support the 20th edition of the International Anti-Corr-uption Conference (IACC) to be held in Washington, DC, December 6-10, 2022, with a theme of “Uprooting Corruption: Defending Democratic Values.”

Corruption undermines democracy and respect for human rights, impedes investment, stifles economic growth, hampers government services, and allows criminality to flourish. Responding to this transnational threat, President Biden established fighting corruption as a core U.S. national security interest, releasing the first-ever U.S. Strategy on Countering Corruption, and elevating the fight against corruption as a pillar of the Summit for Democracy. His Administration is expanding and leveraging diplomatic and foreign assistance tools to advance these efforts.

The U.S. Government’s partnerships with international organizations, governments, civil society, and the private sector have been critical to anti-corruption efforts around the world. Through the IACC, the U.S. Government and TI will bring together over 10,000 people from 180 countries to continue building momentum for landmark anti-corruption initiatives.

