US announces 2021-2022 Fulbright Top Producing Institutions

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Department of State is pleased to announce that the lists of more than 125 U.S. higher education institutions that sent the most Fulbright U.S. Students and U.S. Scholars abroad in academic year 2021-2022 are now available. The lists of Fulbright Top Producing Institutions highlight the Fulbright Program’s strong institutional diversity and impact on American communities.

The State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, in collaboration with the Institute of International Education, compiles the lists, which are organized by Carnegie Classification. The Chronicle of Higher Education publishes the lists in its online and print editions.

Topping this year’s lists of Research, Master’s, Bachelor’s, and Special-focus 4-year institutions that sent the most Fulbright U.S. Students abroad are Brown University (RI), University of North Georgia and CUNY Hunter College (NY), Bowdoin College (ME), and the California Institute of the Arts. The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, State University of New York at New Paltz, and Middlebury College (VT) sent the most Fulbright U.S. Scholars in the Research, Master’s, and Bachelor’s degree categories. Fulbright Students are recent college graduates, graduate students, and early career professionals. Fulbright Scholars are faculty, researchers, administrators, and established professionals.

Fourteen U.S. community colleges, one Tribal college, and three special focus four-year institutions also sent Fulbright U.S. Scholars abroad in 2021-2022 and are featured. For a full list of the institutions by category, please visit the Fulbright Top Producing website .

For over 75 years, the Fulbright Program has provided more than 400,000 participants – chosen for their academic merit and leadership potential – with the opportunity to exchange ideas and contribute to finding solutions to challenges facing our communities and our world. Over 1,900 diverse U.S. students, artists, and early career professionals in more than 100 different fields of study receive Fulbright U.S. Student Program grants annually to study, teach English, and conduct research overseas. In addition, more than 800 U.S. scholars, artists, and professionals from all backgrounds teach or conduct research overseas through the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program annually.