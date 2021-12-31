US announces NATO’s readiness for meaningful dialogue with Russia

WASHINGTON DC (TASS): US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Friday in a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discussed upcoming contacts with the Russian Federation. As the press service of the State Department noted after the conversation, NATO is ready for a meaningful dialogue with Moscow and at the same time is united on the issue of “containing aggression against Ukraine.”

