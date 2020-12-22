US announces sanctions against Syria’s Central Bank, seven individuals

WASHINGTON (Sputnik): Earlier, the US Department of the Treasury announced sanctions against Syria’s Central Bank, as well as nine other entities and seven individuals in Syria.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took to Twitter to announce fresh sanctions against Syria, this time targeting people from President Bashar Assad’s close circle.

The U.S. sanctioned 18 more individuals and entities today for fueling Assad’s war machine and obstructing efforts to bring the Syrian conflict to an end. We stand with the Syrian people and reaffirm our support for the path to peace laid out in UNSCR 2254.

