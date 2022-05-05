US appoints Fowler as special envoy for global food fecurity

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: Dr. Cary Fowler, a noted agriculturalist, has joined the Department of State as U.S. Special Envoy for Global Food Security. Best known as the “father” of the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, Dr. Fowler brings decades of commitment and a depth of experience leading multilateral efforts, including at United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Global Crop Diversity Trust, according to US State Department press release on Thursday.

He arrives at a time of unprecedented stress on global food systems, driven in part by climate change, the impacts of the COVID-19, and conflict, most n-otably Russia’s brutal and unjustified attack on Ukra-ine and the resulting disruptions to global grain supplies. The mission of the Special Envoy for Global Food Security is to advance U.S. food security, global hunger, and nutrition objectives, through diplomatic engagement with allies and partners in bilateral, regional and multilateral fora.

As such, Dr. Fowler will be critical to the Depa-rtment’s efforts to respond to the current global food security challenges guided by the Administration’s Global Food Security S-trategy 2022-2026 and Glo-bal Nutrition Coordination Plan 2021-2026.

He will also serve as Deputy Coordinator for Diplomacy under the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Feed the Future initiative. He will consult widely with our partners nationally and internationally, including, partner governments, the private sector, academia, researchers, international organizations, civil society, and Congress.

