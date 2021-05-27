US appoints Jean Manes to serve as Chargé d’affaires to the Republic of El Salvador

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Secretary Blinken designated Ambassador Jean Manes as Chargé d’ affaires ad interim to the Republic of El Salvador, on Thursday. This appointment reflects the importance of our relations with El Salvador. Ambassador Manes previously served as U.S. Ambassador to El Salvador from 2016 to 2019.

In almost 30 years of service as a diplomat, she has extensive experience overseeing U.S. government programs, and she also brings relationships with a broad array of Salvadorans, from government, civil society, and the private sector. These attributes ideally situate her to work collaboratively to improve conditions in El Salvador and address the root causes of irregular migration.