US appreciates Islamabad’s role in Afghan peace process: Fawad Chaudhry

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that US President Donald Trump has appreciated the Pakistan’s role in bringing Taliban to the negotiation table.

He said this during an interview with Gulf News on Sunday, Fawad Chaudhry said that US lauded Islamabad’s role in the Afghan peace talks so much and it has reviewed and changed his policies against Pakistan.

Chaurdhy added that a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Trump is on the cards but it will be possible only after the Afghan peace talks.

Minister added that Pakistan is playing its role at a fairly advanced level for the Afghan peace dialogue and adding that Pakistan expect a positive outcome from the negotiations between the US and Afghan Taliban.

Stability and peace in Afghanistan is not just in the US’ interests but Pakistan will also greatly benefit from this, he added.

Stating that it is not the right time to hold a dialogue as Indian politics is currently in turmoil because of the upcoming elections, the information minister said, “We have delayed our efforts to hold talks with India because we do not expect any big decision from the present Indian leadership,” Chaudhry said.

Chaudhry said the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor between India and Pakistan in November last year is a remarkable development between the two countries because it will not only help the Sikh community but also benefit Indo-Pak relations.

Chaudhry noted that Pakistan had become irrelevant to the Middle East during the last decade or so as earlier governments isolated the country.

“Soon after coming into power, PM Imran has reviewed the policies and we have worked on improving relations with Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Imran visited both the countries on his first official visit and talked to the leadership at length,” he said.

Chaudhry said Pakistan has special strategic relations with Saudi Arabia and the UAE. “Our relations become even more important as the largest number of Pakistani expatriates are working in these two countries.”