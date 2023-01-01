US Appreciates Saudi Help to Ukraine

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: United States National Security Council Spokesperson, John Kirby welcomed the assistance pledged by Saudi Arabia to the war-torn Ukraine. John Kirby made these remarks at the White House press briefing room today.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, led a delegation to Kyiv for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last weekend. During his visit the Saudi Prince pledged 400 Million US Dollars assistance which will cover the humanitarian and energy needs of the people of Ukraine.

The agreement will result in the delivery of generators and badly needed energy products and supplies, Kirby said. These deliveries will begin arriving next week, he said.

Kirby acknowledged that Saudi US ties have had highs and lows but in general these ties have been of strategic nature and have been established since last eight decades. Kirby also acknowledged that more than seventy thousand US citizens are stationed in Saudi Arabia which clearly shows the strength of these relations between the two countries.

Kirby also appreciated Saudi Arabia for allowing the Israeli airlines to use the Kingdom’s airspace since last one year and he hoped that soon other countries in the region will also allow Israel to integrate in the region.

John Kirby appreciated the peace efforts between Israel and Palestine and hoped that the vision of President Biden regarding two nations theory will become a reality soon.

Regarding China, John Kirby said that President Biden is interested in cooperation rather than conflict with China and he hoped that measures should be taken so that Corona like conflicts do not arise again between two countries. Kirby appreciated the recent opening of military communication between the two countries and hoped that these military lines of communication are always open to better understand each other’s point of view.