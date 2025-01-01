US approves $100 mln sale of aircraft sustainment to Lebanon: Pentagon

WASHINGTON: The US State Department has approved the possible sale of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft sustainment and related equipment to Lebanon in a deal worth $100 million, the Pentagon announced on Friday.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East,” the Pentagon said.

In its statement, the Pentagon highlighted the deployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) to southern Lebanon to implement the ceasefire reached last November between Israel and Hezbollah.

Friday’s announced sale supports the LAF in its efforts to implement the ceasefire. The A-29s are used for close air support as well as manned intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

The principal contractor will be Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC), located in Sparks, NV, and no US government or contractor representatives will be required to be assigned to Lebanon.

“There will be no adverse impact on US defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale,” the Pentagon said.

