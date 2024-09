BEIJING (Reuters) : U.S. arms sales to Taiwan have seriously violated China’s “One China Principle” and provisions of joint communiques between China and the U.S., Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for China’s defence ministry said on Friday.

China has lodged solemn representations with the U.S. side over the matter, Zhang said.

China on Wednesday announced steps against nine U.S. military-linked firms over U.S. weapon sales to Taiwan.