US armed services committees announce selections for NSCEB

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: The bipartisan leadership of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees, Representatives Adam Smith (D-Wash.) and Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), Chairman and Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Committee (HASC), and Senators Jack Reed (D-R.I.) and Jim Inhofe (R-Ok-la.), Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Ar-med Services Committee (SASC), on Thursday, announced their appointm-ents to the National Secu-rity Commission on Emer-ging Biotechnology (NSC-EB), which w-as establis-hed by Sec. 1091 of the Na-tional Defense Authoriza-tion Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2022 (FY-22).

The National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology will conduct a thorough review of how advances in emerging biotechnology and related technologies will shape current and future activities of the Department of Defense, provide an interim report to the President of the United States and the Armed Services Committees within one year, and submit a final unclassified report within two years to the President and the committees, including recommendations for action by Congress and the federal government.

Twelve appointed members will make up the Commission, including two members appointed by the HASC Chairman, one Member of the House and one not; two members appointed by the HASC Ranking Member, one Member of the House and one not; two members appointed by the SASC Chairman, one Member of the Senate and one not; two members appointed by the SASC Ranking Member, one Member of the Senate and one not; and one member each appointed by the Speaker of the House, House Minority Leader, Senate Majority Leader, and Senate Minority Leader, respectively.

