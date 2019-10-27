US: At least 2 killed, 14 injured in Texas shooting

ANKARA (AA): At least two people were killed and 14 injured in shootings near a university in the southern U.S. state of Texas, police said on Sunday.

The shootings took place during a homecoming party organized by Texas A&M University Commerce at a venue near Greenville, 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of Dallas, according to the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have not yet confirmed details of the incident, but videos posted on social media showed victims apparently injured in the shooting.

The motive of the shooting remains unclear.

The incident follows a mass shooting in Texas on Aug. 31 that killed seven people and injured 22.

The shootings brought fresh calls for tighter gun control in the U.S., which sees more gun deaths per capita than any other industrialized nation.