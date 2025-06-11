US attack on Iran to escalate regional tensions: FO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan condemns the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities which follow the series of attacks by Israel.

In a statement issued in Islamabad today, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shafqat Ali Khan, said Pakistan is gravely concerned at the possible further escalation of tensions in the region.

He said Pakistan reiterates that these attacks violate all norms of international law and that Iran has the legitimate right to defend itself under the UN Charter.

The Spokesperson said the unprecedented escalation of tension and violence, owing to ongoing aggression against Iran is deeply disturbing. He said any further escalation of tensions will have severely damaging implications for the region and beyond.

Shafqat Ali Khan emphasizes that the imperative needs to respect civilian lives and properties and immediately bring the conflict to end. He said all the parties must adhere to international law, particularly international humanitarian law.

The Spokesperson said recourse to dialogue, diplomacy, in line with the principles and purposes of the UN Charter remains the only viable pathway to resolve the crises in the region.