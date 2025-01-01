US: Attacks on Syria minorities raise questions over interim government’s legitimacy

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: The White House said on Tuesday recent attacks on religious minorities in Syria have raised significant concerns about whether Syria’s interim government is ready to include “a religiously and ethnically diverse population, and whether the interim authorities even have the legitimacy to do so.”

National Security Council Spokesman James Hewitt also welcomed the recent agreement between Damascus and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), telling Al Arabiya English that achieving a resolution at the negotiating table is preferable to achieving it on the battlefield.

“The United States will continue to watch Syria and the decisions its leaders make,” Hewitt said.

Courtesy: (Al Arabiya English)