US attempts to control Syrian oil ‘illegal’: Russia

MOSCOW: U.S. attempts to control Syrian oil fields are “illegal,” said Russia’s top diplomat on Monday.

“Their attempt, deep down, to rob the Syrian Arab Republic and take control of the oil fields, it is illegal and does not bring anything good to the Syrian settlement, it only retains a serious irritant, a serious threat in this part of Syria,” Sergey Lavrov told reporters in Yerevan, Armenia’s capital, after meeting with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

“We will insist on the Syrian army rapidly regaining the entire territory of Syria. Only this will help to put a lasting end to terrorism and will help to resolve all issues related to the final political settlement,” he added.

After ordering a withdrawal of U.S. forces from northern Syria last month around the time Turkey launched its anti-terror Operation Peace Spring in the region, U.S. President Trump backpedaled, saying U.S. troops would stay in the region “to secure the oil.”

“We have taken it and secured” the oil, he said, suggesting “a deal with an ExxonMobil or one of our great companies to go in there and do it properly.”

Without mentioning the U.S., Turkish officials have said that while freeing locals from terrorist oppression is a legitimate reason for having troops in Syria, taking oil is not.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity. On Oct. 22, Turkey reached an agreement with Russia to force YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the planned terror-free zone. (AA)