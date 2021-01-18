US-Australia committed to Broaden the Alliance

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo on Monday had a telephonic conversation with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

During the call, the Secretary and the Prime Minister affirmed the unbreakable bond that exists between the US and Australia and committed to continue working together to deepen and broaden the U.S.-Australia Alliance, the U.S State Department press release mentioned.

While exchanging views, Pompeo thanked Prime Minister Morrison for his steadfast support in promoting our shared values of democracy, human rights, the rule of law, and our common strategic interests, even in the face of economic threats from China, the press release cited.

Additionally, they noted the increasing importance of the Quad’s collective efforts to advance a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.