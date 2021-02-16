US, Australia discuss ways to strengthen transatlantic relation

F.P Report

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken had a conversation with Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Layaon Tuesday.

According to the press release of State Department, both discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral and Transatlantic relationships.

The Secretary thanked Spain for hosting U.S. forces and emphasized the U.S. desire to work with Spain, the EU, and other partners to address shared challenges, including COVID-19 and advancing future pandemic preparedness, climate change, Russia, China, and Venezuela, the press release mentioned.