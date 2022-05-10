US-Austria discuss security issues in Europe

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: Pentagon Spokesman Eric Pahon said on Tuesday that Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks met with Austrian Federal Minister of Defense Klaudia Tanner to emphasize strong DoD support for the growing U.S.-Austrian defense relationship, and discuss the changing security landscape in Europe, defense efforts to combat climate change, and efforts to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion in the military.

Hicks commended Tan-ner for her country’s supp-ort to the international response to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, including the provision of humanitarian aid, and und-erscored the importance of continued support for Ukraine.

She also expressed appreciation to Tanner for her country’s role as a leading voice within the EU for promoting security, stability, and prosperity in the Western Balkans, and for Austria’s recent deploym-ent of an additional infantry company to support the Eu-ropean Union Force (EU-FOR) in Bosnia and Herze-govina. The two also disc-ussed the importance of co-operation on improving m-ilitary mobility in Europe.

Deputy Secretary Hicks highlighted the Austrian decision to pair with the Vermont National Guard through the Department of Defense State Partnership Program as an example of the deepening defense relationship, and said the partnership will help to strengthen U.S.-Austrian military-to-military cooperation across a range of defense and security issues.

The two leaders then exchanged ideas on adapting to the security challenges posed by climate change, as well as ways to increase the recruitment and retention of women in their respective armed forces.

