US Aviation administration fears militants may target its aircraft in Pakistan

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: The US Federal Aviation Administration has re-issued its advisory regarding territory and airspace of Pakistan for aircraft on the ground during the arrival and departure phases of flights, fearing attacks from militant or extremist groups.

According to the local news outlet report, the notice issues to NOTAM and it stated that there were continuing risks to US civil aviation operations in the territory and airspace of Pakistan. Such notices were issued in the past as well.

Without changing much language from the previous notices, the FAA advised US civil aviation to “exercise caution when operating into, out of, within, or over the territory and airspace of Pakistan.

“With the ongoing presence of extremist/militant elements operating in Pakistan, there is continued risk to US civil aviation from small-arms fire, complex attacks against airports, indirect weapons fire, and anti-aircraft fire, any of which could occur with little or no warning.”