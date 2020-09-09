US bans Chinese students from getting visas

WASHINGTON (Sputnik): The United States is “blocking” some graduate and research students from China from obtaining American visas “to prevent them from stealing and otherwise appropriating sensitive research”, the acting head of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Chad Wolf, said on Wedne-sday, as quoted by Reuters.

According to Wolf, this practice especially related to those students “with ties to China’s military fusion strategy”. In his Wednesday speech, the DHS head reiterated US claims about Beijing’s “unjust” business practices and China’s all-eged attempts to steal coronavirus research. Wolf also apparently accused Beijing of “abusing” student visas to “exploit” American educational establishments, according to Reuters.

In May, Trump signed a presidential proclamation prohibiting certain Chinese graduate students and researchers from entering the US from 1 June onwards. According to the document, which has an indefinite duration, the move targets those who either implement or support China’s “military-civil fusion strategy”.